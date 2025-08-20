Macy's (M) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Macy's (M) was down 1.23% at $12.88. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.67%.

Shares of the department store operator witnessed a gain of 0.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Macy's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 3, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, down 64.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.74 billion, down 4.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $21.27 billion, representing changes of -31.44% and -4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Macy's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.57% increase. At present, Macy's boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Macy's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.96 of its industry.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow M in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

