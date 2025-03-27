Macy's (M) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Macy's (M) reached $13.18, with a -0.68% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.53%.

The the stock of department store operator has fallen by 8.55% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Macy's will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.14, reflecting a 48.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.47 billion, indicating a 7.86% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and a revenue of $21.27 billion, representing changes of -19.7% and -4.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Macy's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Macy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Macy's is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 226, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

