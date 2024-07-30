Macy's (M) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Macy's (M) closed the most recent trading day at $17.30, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had lost 6.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Macy's in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.30, showcasing a 15.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.04 billion, showing a 1.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and a revenue of $22.71 billion, representing changes of -20.29% and -1.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Macy's is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Macy's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.29 for its industry.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.