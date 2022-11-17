Macy's Lifts FY22 Earnings View, Backs Sales Forecast - Update

(RTTNews) - While announcing third-quarter results, retailer Macy's Inc. (M) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance to reflect improved expectations for credit card revenue and interest expense, among others. The company further reaffirmed its annual sales and adjusted EBITDA margin view.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.07 to $4.27, higher than previously expected range of $4.00 to $4.20.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.10 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Macy's continues to expect net sales in a range of $24.34 billion to $24.58 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10.5 percent for the fiscal year.

Analysts estimate sales of $24.48 billion for the year.

In the third quarter, net income came in at $108 million, or $0.39 per share, down from $239 million or $0.76 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $143 million or $0.52 per share, compared to $386 million or $1.23 per share a year ago.

Net sales of $5.23 billion was down 3.9 percent from $5.44 billion a year ago.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.19 per share on sales of $5.2 billion for the quarter.

Comparable sales were down 3.1 percent on an owned basis and down 2.7 percent on an owned-plus-licensed basis. Comparable sales were up 5.6 percent on an owned basis and 6.0 percent on an owned-plus-licensed basis, versus the third quarter of 2019.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, Macy's shares were gaining around 7 percent to trade at $21.06.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.