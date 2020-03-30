Macy's Is Furloughing a Majority of Its 130,000 Workers

Hit hard by store closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Macy’s is furloughing a majority of its work force as it focuses on its digital operations.

Macy’s will furlough the majority of its 130,000 employees this week, the department store operator said in a statement Monday.

Macy’s stock (ticker: M) was down 3.4% in Monday trading. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have plunged 58.9%, compared with a 15.9% fall for the S&P 500

Macy’s has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with all of its stores closed since mid-March. Plummeting consumer discretionary spending has taken a huge toll on the company’s sales.

“While the digital business remains open, we have lost the majority of our sales due to the store closures,” Macy’s said.

As a result, the company is “moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations,” the statement said. “There will be fewer furloughs in our digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so we can continue to serve our customers online.”

The company says it will keep paying health benefits and cover 100% of health-care premiums through May. The company says it will bring back employees “on a staggered basis as business resumes.”

