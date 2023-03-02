Macy's Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $508 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $742 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $524 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $8.26 billion from $8.67 billion last year.

Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $508 Mln. vs. $742 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $8.26 Bln vs. $8.67 Bln last year.

