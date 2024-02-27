Macy's Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):

Earnings: -$71 million in Q4 vs. $508 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.26 in Q4 vs. $1.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $685 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

Revenue: $8.12 billion in Q4 vs. $8.26 billion in the same period last year.

