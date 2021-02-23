Macy's Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $160 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $253 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.7% to $6.78 billion from $8.34 billion last year.

Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $253 Mln. vs. $661 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $6.78 Bln vs. $8.34 Bln last year.

