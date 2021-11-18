Macy's Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):

-Earnings: $239 million in Q3 vs. -$91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.76 in Q3 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $5.44 billion in Q3 vs. $3.99 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.57 - $4.76 Full year revenue guidance: $24.12 - $24.28 Bln

