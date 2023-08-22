Macy's Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):

Earnings: -$22 million in Q2 vs. $275 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q2 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $5.13 billion in Q2 vs. $5.60 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $22.8 - $23.2 Bln

