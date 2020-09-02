Macy's Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):

-Earnings: -$431 million in Q2 vs. $86 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.39 in Q2 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$251 million or -$0.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.77 per share -Revenue: $3.56 billion in Q2 vs. $5.55 billion in the same period last year.

