Macy's Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of -$2.03 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):

-Earnings: -$3017 million in Q1 vs. $136 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$11.53 in Q1 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$630 million or -$2.03 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.02 billion in Q1 vs. $5.50 billion in the same period last year.

