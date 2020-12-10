Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 3.3% better than analyst forecasts at US$4.0b. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.29 per share, were 3.3% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:M Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Macy's' twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$19.9b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Macy's forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.57 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 16% to US$8.41, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Macy's analyst has a price target of US$16.30 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues next year. Historically, Macy's' sales have shrunk approximately 3.7% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.4% next year. Although Macy's' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Macy's' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Macy's' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Macy's going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Macy's .

