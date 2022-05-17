Macy`s Inc Shares Close the Day 10.7% Lower - Daily Wrap

Macy`s Inc (M) shares closed today 10.7% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 18.1% year-to-date, up 13.4% over the past 12 months, and up 16.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 3.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $22.61 and as low as $20.08 this week.

Shares closed 49.2% below its 52-week high and 23.8% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 5.9% lower than the 10-day average and 6.7% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.8.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Consumer Discretionary industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -976.3%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 37.7%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -69.1% lower than the average peer.

