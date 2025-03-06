Macy's Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):

Earnings: $342 million in Q4 vs. -$128 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $507 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Revenue: $7.768 billion in Q4 vs. $8.120 billion in the same period last year.

