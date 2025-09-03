Macy's Inc. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $87 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $4.999 billion from $5.096 billion last year.

Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $4.999 Bln vs. $5.096 Bln last year.

