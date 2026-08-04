Macy's, Inc. (M) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Macy's (M). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 9.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $26.15 in the previous session. Macy's has gained 17.7% since the start of the year compared to the 8.3% gain for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 6.4% return for the Zacks Retail - Regional Department Stores industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on June 3, 2026, Macy's reported EPS of $0.13 versus consensus estimate of $0.02 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.28%.

For the current fiscal year, Macy's is expected to post earnings of $2.19 per share on $21.76 in revenues. This represents a -5.6% change in EPS on a -0.6% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.33 per share on $21.74 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 6.12% and -0.12%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Macy's may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Macy's has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.5X versus its peer group's average of 11.5X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Macy's an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Macy's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Macy's meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Macy's shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

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Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.