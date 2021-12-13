Macy's Inc (M) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Macy's Inc (M) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased M prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.73, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of M was $26.73, representing a -29.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.95 and a 165.31% increase over the 52 week low of $10.08.

M is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). M's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the m Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to M through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have M as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSMO with an increase of 6.55% over the last 100 days. PSCD has the highest percent weighting of M at 5.96%.

