Macy's holiday same-store sales fall on pandemic hit

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N holiday quarter same-store sales fell 17%, the department store chain reported on Tuesday, as a surge in online sales failed to offset the blow from fewer customers visiting stores due to the pandemic.

Analysts on average had expected same-store sales on an owned basis to fall 16.60% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

