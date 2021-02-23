Macy's holiday same-store sales fall on pandemic hit

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N holiday quarter same-store sales fell 17%, the department store chain reported on Tuesday, as a surge in online sales failed to offset the blow from fewer customers visiting stores due to the pandemic.

Analysts on average had expected same-store sales on an owned basis to fall 16.60% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

