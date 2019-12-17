Macy's 'Gifts' This Weekend

(RTTNews) - With Christmas fast approaching, Macy's is offering procrastinators last-minute gift options at its stores, in addition to extended store hours, fast shipping solutions and special deals.

The gift options include the 'Forevermark Tribute Jewelry Collection' and First We Feast's "Hot Ones" exclusive hot sauce pack and gear from the hit Complex Networks series.

To cater to last-minute holiday shoppers, Macy's said its stores will open early and close late until December 24. The first 250 shoppers in-store at Macy's on December 21 will receive a free $10 Macy's Reward Card.

The retailer said that all orders placed by Saturday, December 21 with standard shipping or by noon EST on Sunday, December 22 with express delivery will arrive by Christmas.

Orders placed at Macy's by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24, can be picked up in-store by 6 p.m., just in time for Christmas morning.

STORY at Macy's, the narrative-driven concept store inside Macy's locations, features more than 900 unique presents from 200 small businesses.

The selection of gifts include Streamline Let it Melt! Snowman, Harry Barker Plaid Chicken Flavored Biscuit Tin, Quotable You Rock Scented Candle and Julie Mollo Martini Clutch.

Macy's toys include Barbie Plan 'n' Wash Pets Doll and Playset, Frozen Disney Singing Elsa Doll With Music, Hot Wheels Mega Garage and Lionel The Polar Express Ready To Play Train Set.

Specialty curated subscription boxes are available at Macy's, while wine lovers in the family can be signed up for the Macy's Wine Cellar Club.

Macy's Beauty Box with a monthly subscription features a chic pouch with five deluxe samples from top brands, plus a special deal of $5 off beauty purchases, all for $15 a month.

Last-minute gifts at Macy's include Starbucks Coffee for Two Gift Set, Ganz LED Light Up Marquee Initial Ornaments, and Betsey Johnson Candy Cozy Sock Giftbox.

The "Home & Entertainment" section features gifts such as Paltzgraff Mug Collection, Chasing Lola Jumbo Cat Mug, and Martha Stewart Collection Longhair Faux-Fur Decorative Pillow and Throw Collection, Created For Macy's.

In the 'Beauty & Grooming' category, gifts include TonyMoly 4-pc I'm Honey Cracker Box Set, MAC 3-pc Signature Stars Lipstick Set, Created for Macy's, and Anastasia Beverly Hills 10-pc Holiday Lip Gloss Set.

