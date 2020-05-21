US Markets
Macy's forecasts $1 billion quarterly loss due to lockdowns

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Macy's Inc forecast a quarterly operating loss of up to $1.11 billion on Thursday, as the retailer was forced to shut stores due to lockdowns implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The department store chain said it expects to post an operating loss of between $905 million and $1.11 billion. It also forecast first-quarter sales in the range of $3 billion to $3.03 billion, down from $5.50 billion a year earlier.

Macy's had earlier this month said it would report its first-quarter earnings on July 1 as significant business disruptions due to the pandemic had led to delays in preparing its financial statement.

