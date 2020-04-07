Commodities
Macy's finance chief Paula Price to step down in May

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 7 (Reuters) - Department store chain operator Macy's Inc M.N said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Paula Price would step down from the role on May 31.

Price, who took charge in July 2018, will remain an adviser through November 2020, the company said in a statement.

