Macy's Falls On Q2 Loss, Outlook

August 22, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Macy's, Inc. (M) shares are declining more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting loss for the second quarter, compared to profit last year. Further, the company said it is having a cautious approach in view of the ongoing macroeconomic pressures and uncertainty.

The quarterly loss was $22 million or $0.08 per share compared to profit of $275 million or $0.99 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $5.13 billion from $5.60 billion in the prior year.

Comparable sales for the second quarter were down 8.2 percent on an owned basis and down 7.3 percent on an owned-plus-licensed basis.

Company-owned-plus-licensed comparable sales for the year are still expected to be down 7.5 - 6 percent versus 2022.

Currently, shares are at $13.36, down 9.37 percent from the previous close of $14.73 on a volume of 12,208,745.

