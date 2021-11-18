US Markets
M

Macy's eases worries over holiday season with forecast raise

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Macy's Inc raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday, easing fears that the department store chain would struggle with product shortages during the crucial holiday season.

Adds details on results, share movement

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday, easing fears that the department store chain would struggle with product shortages during the crucial holiday season.

The retailer's shares rose 3% in premarket trading.

After last year's lockdown-driven slump, department stores have made a comeback in recent months as Americans returning to offices and social events splurge on perfumes, dresses and formal wear.

An early start to holiday shopping by consumers worried about thin product supply during the festive season has also supported sales of retailers.

The company said it expected full-year net sales of $24.12 billion to $24.28 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $23.55 billion to $23.95 billion.

It also raised its 2021 adjusted earnings per share outlook to between $4.57 and $4.76, compared with a prior forecast of $3.41 to $3.75.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular