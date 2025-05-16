MACY'S Earnings Preview: Recent $M Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MACY'S ($M) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,604,611,387 and earnings of $0.14 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $M stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MACY'S Insider Trading Activity

MACY'S insiders have traded $M stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $M stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN V MITCHELL (EVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,085 shares for an estimated $1,587,842 .

. ANTONY SPRING (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,296 shares for an estimated $608,957 .

. DANIELLE L. KIRGAN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,370 shares for an estimated $278,644 .

. PAUL GRISCOM (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,351 shares for an estimated $43,741 .

. OLIVIER BRON (CEO, Bloomingdale's) sold 3,113 shares for an estimated $39,470

TRACY M PRESTON (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 2,780 shares for an estimated $35,253

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MACY'S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of MACY'S stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MACY'S Government Contracts

We have seen $90,544 of award payments to $M over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

MACY'S Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $M in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MACY'S, check out Quiver Quantitative's $M forecast page.

MACY'S Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $M recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $M in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $15.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.