Macy's Digital Acceleration Strengthens Omni-Channel Growth Momentum

Macy’s Inc. M strengthened its digital presence in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with online growth emerging as a core element of its Bold New Chapter strategy. Its Go-Forward business, integrating roughly 350 stores with the digital platform, posted 2.2% comparable sales growth — the strongest in the past 12 quarters. Management noted that digital engagement and omni-channel enhancements were pivotal in driving this momentum and boosting customer loyalty.



Central to Macy’s progress is the integration of digital convenience with in-store experiences. Investments in website improvements and mobile usability have transformed macys.com into a more product- and story-focused platform, emphasizing trend-driven curation and discovery. This evolution helped the retailer achieve its highest second-quarter Net Promoter Score on record, reflecting improved customer satisfaction both online and offline.



Macy’s Marketplace and the off-price “Backstage” online offering also contributed significantly to quarterly results. By expanding product variety and pricing options, these platforms attracted younger, value-conscious shoppers and strengthened cross-channel traffic. Management highlighted that the broader digital ecosystem, supported by strategic brand partnerships, continues to resonate with consumers seeking convenience and quality in one seamless journey.



Luxury banners further supported digital expansion. Bloomingdale’s achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth, led by online demand for apparel, jewelry and exclusive capsule collections. Bluemercury also maintained its 18th straight quarter of sales growth, driven by high-end skincare and beauty launches. These results demonstrate Macy’s ability to scale digital engagement across diverse customer segments.



Looking ahead, Macy’s plans to leverage omni-channel strategies and data-driven personalization to sustain profitable growth. By combining a modernized digital interface with localized in-store experiences, the retailer aims to position itself as a next-generation department store, seamlessly connecting physical retail with an efficient and inspiring online marketplace.

Macy’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of the company have gained 44.6% in the past three months as compared with the industry’s 38.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Macy’s is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.22X, down from the industry average of 0.43X. M has a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Macy’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 25.8%, whereas the same for fiscal 2026 indicates an uptick of 0.1%. Estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward by 7 cents and 13 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Macy’s currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks are Genesco Inc. GCO, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX.



Genesco is a Nashville-based specialty retail and branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCO’s fiscal 2026 earnings and sales implies growth of 71.3% and 3.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. Genesco delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.1%.



Deckers Outdoor is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 0.3% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 39.5%.



The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.9% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.