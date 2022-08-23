US Markets
M

Macy's cuts full-year profit forecast

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Macy's Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as decades-high inflation saps consumer spending power for apparel and other discretionary products, especially among lower-income shoppers.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as decades-high inflation saps consumer spending power for apparel and other discretionary products, especially among lower-income shoppers.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.20 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $4.53 to $4.95 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular