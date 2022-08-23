Macy's cuts full-year profit forecast

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as decades-high inflation saps consumer spending power for apparel and other discretionary products, especially among lower-income shoppers.

The company said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.20 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $4.53 to $4.95 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

