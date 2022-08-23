M

Macy's cuts full-year forecasts as inflation hits department store spending

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday as decades-high inflation saps consumer spending power for apparel and other discretionary products, especially among lower-income shoppers.

The department store chain joins rival Kohl's Corp KSS.N in seeing its sales squeezed by a slump in demand for casual and athleisure apparel, and steeper discounts to get rid of excess inventories.

Macy's said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.20 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $4.53 to $4.95 per share.

The company forecast 2022 net sales of $24.34 billion to $24.58 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $24.46 billion to $24.70 billion.

Comparable sales at Macy's owned stores fell 1.5% in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of a 2.2% fall, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

