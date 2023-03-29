Markets
Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette To Retire In Feb.; Names Tony Spring President & CEO-elect

March 29, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced that Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette plans to retire in February 2024. Tony Spring, executive vice president and Bloomingdale's chairman and chief executive officer, has been appointed by the board as president and CEO-elect, and a member of the board.

As President, Tony will be responsible for leading Macy's, Inc.'s Digital, Customer, Merchandising, and Brand teams, while overseeing Bloomingdale's and bluemercury.

The company has also announced that Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mitchell's responsibilities have been expanded to include the role of chief operating officer.

