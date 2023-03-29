Macy's CEO Gennette to retire in Feb next year, insider Spring to succeed

Adds details from release

March 29 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N on Wednesday said its Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette will retire in February 2024, after serving the company for 40 years.

The company said Bloomingdale's chairman and CEO Tony Spring has been appointed by the board to succeed Gennette.

Shares of the department store chain fell about 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

