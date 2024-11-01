Bullish option flow detected in Macy’s (M) with 17,392 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 56.38%. 11/8 weekly 16.5 calls and Dec-24 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 14th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on M:
- Macy’s call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open October 17th
- Macy’s announces holiday collaboration with Disney
- Big banks, UnitedHealth report quarterly earnings: Morning Buzz
- NRF says steady sales growth expected for 2024 holiday season
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.