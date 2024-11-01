Macy’s call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Macy’s (M) with 17,392 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 56.38%. 11/8 weekly 16.5 calls and Dec-24 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 14th.

