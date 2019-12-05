Macy's Brand Business President Hal Lawton Resigns

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M) said that president of the Macy's brand business, Hal Lawton, has resigned, effective December 6, 2019.

"Hal has made significant contributions to the business over the past two years, including improving the Macy's operational cadence. Hal also helped us build an excellent team and, with their leadership, I'm confident that Macy's will continue strong execution through Holiday 2019 and beyond," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's.

Lawton joined Macy's as president in September 2017.

