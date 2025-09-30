Macy's (BIT:1FDO) Price Target Increased by 14.31% to 13.46

The average one-year price target for Macy's (BIT:1FDO) has been revised to €13.46 / share. This is an increase of 14.31% from the prior estimate of €11.77 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €5.45 to a high of €21.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.29% from the latest reported closing price of €14.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy's. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FDO is 0.13%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 275,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 10,647K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,439K shares , representing an increase of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FDO by 43.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 10,095K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,700K shares , representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDO by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 9,628K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,707K shares , representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDO by 69.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,073K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,052K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDO by 12.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,472K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDO by 15.70% over the last quarter.

