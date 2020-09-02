US Markets
M

Macy's beats quarterly sales expectations on online boost

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Macy's Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain's app and website.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc M.N reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain's app and website.

Net sales fell 35.8% to $3.56 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, but beat analysts' estimates of $3.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of $431 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with a profit of $86 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular