Macy's Appoints Adrian Mitchell As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc (M) said Wednesday that it has appointed Adrian Mitchell as chief financial officer, effective on November 2, 2020.

Macy's chief financial officer Paula Price resigned in May and she was replaced by Felicia Williams on an interim basis.

Williams will join the CEO Action for Racial Equity as a Macy's, Inc. Fellow. She will play a key role in the CEO Action commitment to identify, develop and promote scalable and sustainable policies and corporate best practices to address systemic racism and social injustice, and improve societal well-being, Macy's said in a statement.

Mitchell joins Macy's Inc. from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he is a Managing Director and Partner in the Digital BCG and Consumer Practices.

Before joining to BCG, Mitchell had wide-ranging retail experiences. It includes serving as Board Director and member of the Audit and Finance Committee at Recreational Equipment, Inc. from 2016 to 2017. He served as chief executive officer of Arhaus LLC, a home furnishings retailer from 2016 to 2017. Mitchell joined Crate and Barrel in 2010 as chief financial officer.

