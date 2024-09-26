News & Insights

Markets
M

Macy's Announces Geoffrey's Hot Toy List For 2024 - Quick Facts

September 26, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Macy's and Toys"R"Us announced Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for 2024, including 150 of the most coveted toys for the 'Toys R Us' kid, from brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokmon, LEGO, Bluey & more. The company said, on September 28th, the Hot Toy List experience comes to life within Toys"R"Us shops at select Macy's stores nationwide. Also, Toys"R"Us at Macy's will expand its exclusive brand offerings in the current year.

"This year, we are bringing the 2024 Geoffrey's Hot Toy List to life with in-store experiences that allow our customers to play with and discover the newest and most coveted toys of the holiday season," said Adie Trento, resident toy expert at Macy's.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.