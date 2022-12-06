Macron: absurd to stoke fear over energy, France will get through the winter

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said it was "absurd" to stoke fear in France over the country's energy situation and reaffirmed France would get through this winter in spite of energy market tensions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The role of public authorities is not to spread fear nor to govern by fear," said Macron, as he arrived at a summit of European Union and Western Balkans leaders in Albania.

"We must not make people feel scared. We must stop all that," Macron also said. "We will get through this winter, despite the war," he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Ingrid Melander, Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.