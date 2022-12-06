World Markets
EDF

Macron: absurd to stoke fear over energy, France will get through the winter

December 06, 2022 — 05:15 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Ingrid Melander, Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said it was "absurd" to stoke fear in France over the country's energy situation and reaffirmed France would get through this winter in spite of energy market tensions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The role of public authorities is not to spread fear nor to govern by fear," said Macron, as he arrived at a summit of European Union and Western Balkans leaders in Albania.

"We must not make people feel scared. We must stop all that," Macron also said. "We will get through this winter, despite the war," he added.

