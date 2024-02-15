News & Insights

Macron, Zelenskiy to sign bilateral security agreement on Friday - Elysee

February 15, 2024 — 04:36 am EST

Written by Michel Rose for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France and Ukraine will sign a bilateral agreement on security commitments this Friday, the French presidency said on Thursday.

President Emmanuel Macron was expected to finalise the security deal in Ukraine this month, but he postponed the trip for security reasons.

"As Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will soon enter its third year, this visit will be an opportunity for the President of the Republic to reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide, in the long-term and with all of its partners, unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the French presidency said.

Ukraine's presidency also confirmed Zelenskiy's visit to France and Germany.

As Kyiv seeks NATO membership and fights a two-year-old Russian invasion, diplomats had said that Zelenskiy would conclude bilateral security assurances with France and Germany this week after beginning talks in July.

Macron's office said details of the agreement would be given during a press conference.

The accord would outline the framework for long-term humanitarian and financial aid, support for reconstruction and military assistance. According two diplomats aware of the talks, France would announce a 200-million-euro fund for civilian projects to be carried out by French companies.

However, it would stop short of providing specific financial commitments on weapons' deliveries as Paris would need to return to parliament for approval, diplomats said.

Macron is likely instead to make public announcements. He has already said Paris would send a regular supply of air-to-surface missiles and 40 additional long-range cruise missiles.

