Macron-Le Pen replay reveals deeper French splits

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - France’s presidential election looks like a re-run of five years ago. But the first round on Sunday, which saw incumbent Emmanuel Macron fend off a late surge by far-right rival Marine Le Pen, revealed a more polarised country. Whoever makes it to the Élysée Palace will find the euro zone’s second biggest economy hard to govern.

Early estimates https://twitter.com/IfopOpinion/status/1513236583234871303 gave Macron around 28% of the vote, 4 percentage points more than in 2017. But Le Pen also progressed, winning 24% support, compared with 21% back then. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon received a little more than 20%, slightly more than five years ago.

Such similar results for the same three candidates after five years that have seen a global pandemic, major economic disruptions and a war in Europe may seem like a testimony to the French appetite for cautious continuity. But in reality France has morphed into a country profoundly divided between a moderate centrism incarnated by the unpopular Macron and the combination of far-right and far-left populism defended by his two main election rivals.

More than a third of French voters went to the far right, if Le Pen’s votes are added to those of two other candidates on this end of the political spectrum. More than 20% went to the far left. And the two parties that dominated France’s public life in the six decades before Macron became president – the mainstream conservatives and the Socialist party – together could not gather 7% of the vote.

A seismic shift in the way France is governed may be underway. Le Pen’s platform was light on her main theme of fighting immigration, and she has long given up on her idea of France leaving the European Union or at least the euro. Instead, she focused on economic hardships brought about by the pandemic and high inflation. But her programme is a dog’s breakfast of interventionist obsessions and economic nationalism that would take her gradually away from the European consensus.

Macron, on the other hand, will find it difficult, if elected, to push through the reforms he thinks France needs, but has forgotten to ask the French about. He may win a second term only because many voters who don’t like him find Le Pen abhorrent. That would hardly be a strong mandate for change.

CONTEXT NEWS

- French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will face each other in the runoff of the presidential election to take place on April 24, according to early projections of the results of the first round that took place on April 10.

- Macron garnered 28.1%-29.5% of votes in the first round, while Le Pen won 23.3%-24.4%, according to separate estimates by pollsters Ifop, OpinionWay, Elabe and Ipsos. Those estimates, published as voting ended, are usually very reliable in France.

- Hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon polled third with an estimated 20% of the vote, while mainstream conservative party candidate Valérie Pécresse received less than 5% and Socialist party candidate Anne Hidalgo less than 2%.

