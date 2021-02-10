Macron, in call with Biden, floated pursuing Airbus-Boeing settlement - CNBC

Feb 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to U.S. President Joe Biden two weeks ago that the United States and France seek a negotiated settlement in the Boeing-Airbus conflict over aircraft manufacturing that has lasted about two decades, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Biden was noncommittal on the outcome but said the relevant teams would follow up, according to the report.

Macron and Biden spoke late last month, with the U.S. president expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengalurum, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.