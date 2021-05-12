Macron hoping Argentina will reach an IMF debt deal as soon as possible

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he would like to see Argentina reach a debt deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) a soon a possible, after meeting with his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday in Paris.

Argentina is seeking to replace a deal struck with the IMF in 2018 and push back payments it cannot meet amid a lengthy recession worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.