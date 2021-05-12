US Markets

Macron hoping Argentina will reach an IMF debt deal as soon as possible

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would like to see Argentina reach a debt deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) a soon a possible, after meeting with his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday in Paris.

Argentina is seeking to replace a deal struck with the IMF in 2018 and push back payments it cannot meet amid a lengthy recession worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

