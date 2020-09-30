World Markets

Macron criticises Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

Contributor
Michel Rose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh and that was unacceptable, though he added that he had no proof at this stage of direct Turkish involvement.

Adds quotes, background

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer Nagorno-Karabakh and that was unacceptable, though he added that he had no proof at this stage of direct Turkish involvement.

Fierce fighting broke out on Sunday between Armenian and Azeri forces over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Turkey is an ally of Azerbaijian, with which it shares ethnic and cultural ties.

"I have noted Turkey's political declarations (in favour of Azerbaijan), which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous," Macron told a news conference in Latvia.

"France remains extremely concerned by the warlike messages Turkey had in the last hours, which essentially remove any of Azerbaijian's inhibitions in reconquering Nagorno-Karabakh. And that we won't accept," Macron added.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Azerbaijan "had to take matters into its own hands" and that "Turkey will continue to stand with...Azerbaijan with all its resources and heart."

Asked about Armenia's claim that a Turkish fighter jet had shot down one of its warplanes, denied by Turkey, Macron said he had no proof of regional players being involved so far and preferred to remain prudent until facts have been established.

Macron said he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening and with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Gareth Jones, William Maclean)

((michel.rose@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495071; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichelReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular