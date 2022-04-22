Macron: Le Pen draws on anger I have failed to quell

Contributors
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Ingrid Melander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking re-election on Sunday, has acknowledged his failure to quell some of the anger felt in the country and which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was using to drive her campaign.

Adds Le Pen, quotes

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking re-election on Sunday, has acknowledged his failure to quell some of the anger felt in the country and which his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was using to drive her campaign.

Two days before the vote, the centrist, pro-European incumbent leads his anti-immigration, eurosceptic challenger in opinion polls by about 10 points.

But a likely high level of abstention and anger with some of Macron's policies - and his sometimes abrasive style - mean his re-election is no done deal.

"She has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want," Macron told France Inter radio on Friday, speaking of his rival.

He added: "The far-right lives on fears and resentment."

Three separate surveys published on Thursday after a tense TV debate showed Macron's score either stable or slightly rising to reach between 55.5% and 57.5%.

But they also put the turnout rate at between 72% and 74%, which would be the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.

This and a certain degree of voter indecision ahead of Sunday mean a surprise Le Pen win similar to events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president cannot entirely be ruled out.

Le Pen, whose policies include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe's rules on cross-border travel, says Macron embodies an elitism that has failed ordinary people.

"He does not like the French," she told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

Saying she had the common sense of a mother, Le Pen slammed Marcon's perceived arrogance in the TV debate, accusing him of disdain - towards her and towards voters.

"His mandate has been a succession of humiliating comments," she said.

Macron, Le Pen clash in heated French election debate

ANALYSIS-Macron cements French presidential frontrunner status with combative debate performance

EXPLAINER: What you need to know about France's presidential electionID:nL5N2WH282

TAKE A LOOK: Reuters' main French election stories

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John and Tomasz Janowski)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters