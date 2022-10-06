World Markets

Macron: Europe to send more military gear to Ukraine including French howitzers

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers.

"We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Chris Reese) ((michel.rose@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495071; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichelReuters)) Keywords: EU SUMMIT/FRANCE UKRAINE

