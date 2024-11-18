News & Insights

Macromill Reports Revenue Growth but Zero Dividends

November 18, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Macromill (JP:3978) has released an update.

Macromill, Inc. reported a 4% increase in revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, with a significant surge in operating profit by 139.2% compared to the previous year. Despite a revenue rise, the company announced a zero-dividend forecast, which might affect investor sentiment.

