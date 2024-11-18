Macromill Reports Revenue Growth but Zero Dividends

Macromill (JP:3978) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Macromill, Inc. reported a 4% increase in revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, with a significant surge in operating profit by 139.2% compared to the previous year. Despite a revenue rise, the company announced a zero-dividend forecast, which might affect investor sentiment.

For further insights into JP:3978 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.