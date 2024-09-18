Macrogenics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.78, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A 34.37% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $10.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Macrogenics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $8.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $8.00 $16.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $18.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $9.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Macrogenics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macrogenics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Macrogenics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Macrogenics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Macrogenics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Macrogenics

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's a pipeline of product candidates designed to target either various tumor-associated antigens or immune checkpoint molecules. Its pipeline MGC018 (B7-H3), Lorigerlimab (PD-1 × CTLA-4), Tebotelimab (PD-1 × LAG-3), MGD024 (CD123 × CD3), IMGC936 (ADAM9), Enoblituzumab (anti-B7-H3), Retifanlimab (PD-1), and MGD014 (HIV × CD3).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Macrogenics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Macrogenics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macrogenics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -515.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -67.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -24.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MGNX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MGNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.