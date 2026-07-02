BioTech
MGNX

MacroGenics Sells GMP Facility To Bora In $122 Mln Deal

July 02, 2026 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the prospective sale of its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) drug substance manufacturing facilities to Bora Pharmaceuticals.

The deal involves the transfer of the company's manufacturing site in Rockville, Maryland, the warehouse in Fredrick, Maryland, and about 140 former employees of MacroGenics over to Bora.

The purchase price is estimated to be $122.5 million.

The company also entered a supply agreement with Bora, under which Bora will support process development and drug substance production for MacroGenics' internal pipeline needs.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor, and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel alongside Covington & Burling to MacroGenics. Jones Day was legal counsel to Bora during the course of the transaction.

MGNX is currently trading at $4.78, up 3.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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