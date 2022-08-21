MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is MacroGenics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, MacroGenics had US$134m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$182m. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqGS:MGNX Debt to Equity History August 21st 2022

How Well Is MacroGenics Growing?

MacroGenics boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 61%. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 44%, making us very wary indeed. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can MacroGenics Raise More Cash Easily?

Since MacroGenics can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

MacroGenics has a market capitalisation of US$250m and burnt through US$182m last year, which is 73% of the company's market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

How Risky Is MacroGenics' Cash Burn Situation?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think MacroGenics' cash burn is a bit of a worry. Take, for example, its cash burn relative to its market cap, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. While not as bad as its cash burn relative to its market cap, its increasing cash burn is also a concern, and considering everything mentioned above, we're struggling to find much to be optimistic about. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for MacroGenics that you should be aware of before investing.

