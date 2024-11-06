MacroGenics Margenza rights sale a positive, says Leerink

Leerink keeps an Outperform rating on MacroGenics (MGNX) with an $8 price target following the Q3 report. The company recently announced it had sold global rights of Margenza to TerSera Therapeutics for $40M upfront and up to $35M in aggregate sales milestones, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the deal positively, saying it provides non-dilutive financing and will allow MacroGenics to focus on its pipeline efforts.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MGNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.