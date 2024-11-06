News & Insights

Stocks

MacroGenics Margenza rights sale a positive, says Leerink

November 06, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Leerink keeps an Outperform rating on MacroGenics (MGNX) with an $8 price target following the Q3 report. The company recently announced it had sold global rights of Margenza to TerSera Therapeutics for $40M upfront and up to $35M in aggregate sales milestones, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the deal positively, saying it provides non-dilutive financing and will allow MacroGenics to focus on its pipeline efforts.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MGNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.