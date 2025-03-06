MacroGenics, Inc. to Announce 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

MacroGenics will announce its 2024 financial results and host a conference call on March 20, 2025.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in monoclonal antibody-based cancer therapeutics, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the financial outcomes and recent corporate developments. Interested participants are required to register in advance to join the call via telephone, and there will also be a listen-only webcast available on the company's Investor Relations website. A recorded replay of the call will be accessible for 30 days post-event. MacroGenics is focused on advancing innovative cancer treatments through its proprietary technology platforms and strategic collaborations.

MacroGenics will release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating a commitment to transparency with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call to discuss the financial results and corporate progress allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts.

The announcement highlights MacroGenics' focus on innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics, potentially showcasing their ongoing advancements in cancer treatment.

The company's proprietary technology platforms and strategic collaborations may enhance their competitiveness and growth potential in the biopharmaceutical market.

The press release does not provide any specific details or updates regarding product development or regulatory progress, which may disappoint investors seeking information on the company’s pipeline and strategy.

The announcement of the financial results and conference call may indicate a period of uncertainty for investors, as it suggests the company is not achieving proactive communication regarding its financial health in advance of the release.

When will MacroGenics release its financial results for 2024?

MacroGenics will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 20, 2025.

How can I participate in the MacroGenics conference call?

You can participate by registering in advance via the provided link. A confirmation email will detail how to join.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The listen-only webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the MacroGenics website.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion and archived for 30 days.

What is MacroGenics focused on developing?

MacroGenics focuses on developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for cancer treatment.

$MGNX Insider Trading Activity

$MGNX insiders have traded $MGNX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH ANN SMITH (VP, Controller & Treasurer) sold 423 shares for an estimated $1,082

$MGNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $MGNX stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROCKVILLE, MD, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, March 20, 2025. MacroGenics will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and recent corporate progress on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET







Conference Call Information







To participate via telephone, please register in advance via this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.com



. A recorded replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.







About MacroGenics, Inc.







MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at



www.macrogenics.com



. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.



